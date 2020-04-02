Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after buying an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded up $16.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,560. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

