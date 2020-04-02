Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €132.00 ($153.49) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €170.16 ($197.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €98.83 ($114.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €162.75. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

