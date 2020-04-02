Waltonchain Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, OKEx, DragonEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bithumb, Huobi, Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX, Coinnest, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

