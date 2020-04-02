Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 10,194,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

