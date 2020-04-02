Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 10,194,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
