Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $11.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 3,823,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,669. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.