Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is ($0.12). Nike reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,916 shares of company stock worth $24,328,454. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,731,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

