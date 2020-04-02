Zacks: Analysts Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to announce sales of $18.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.81 billion and the lowest is $16.67 billion. Boeing reported sales of $22.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $85.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.03 billion to $96.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.32 billion to $103.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Boeing stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,039,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,276,688. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

