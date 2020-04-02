Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 857,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,786. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.