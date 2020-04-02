Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.18. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Shares of TYL traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.34. The stock had a trading volume of 373,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.17. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $205.63 and a 12-month high of $340.80.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $162,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,581,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

