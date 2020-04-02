Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.55. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $107.57. 162,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

