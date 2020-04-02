Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Post -$1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($2.52). Boeing posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Boeing stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,039,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,276,688. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.72 and a 200-day moving average of $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73, a PEG ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

