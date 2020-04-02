Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Shares of TFX traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.30. 383,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,569. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.42 and a 200-day moving average of $347.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

