Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to “Buy”

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CATC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

