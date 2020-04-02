Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to “Hold”

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSRR. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 41,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

