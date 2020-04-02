Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.32 ($49.21).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €34.31 ($39.90). The stock had a trading volume of 450,304 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.53. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.