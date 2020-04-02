zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €136.00 ($158.14) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.89 ($121.96).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock traded down €2.60 ($3.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €102.40 ($119.07). 14,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a market capitalization of $796.14 million and a P/E ratio of -102.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of €93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.