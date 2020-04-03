-$0.06 EPS Expected for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The Rubicon Project posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Rubicon Project.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

RUBI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 3,235,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,523. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.59.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.