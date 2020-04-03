$0.15 EPS Expected for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Five9 reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,594. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,791,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,013,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

