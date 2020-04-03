$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.81. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.83. 2,429,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $533.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

