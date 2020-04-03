$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $3,928,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 2,250,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

