$1.55 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.21. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.74.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $74.64. 390,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

