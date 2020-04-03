$291.49 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $291.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.80 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $287.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $3,928,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,494. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

