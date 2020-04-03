$71.05 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $71.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $75.20 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $68.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $294.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.66 million to $308.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $298.37 million, with estimates ranging from $283.91 million to $306.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 1,103,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

