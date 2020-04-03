Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

