Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Given $11.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akazoo an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SONG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Akazoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SONG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64. Akazoo has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akazoo by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akazoo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akazoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

