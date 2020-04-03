Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops Sells 50,000 Shares

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.12. 949,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $33,046,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 248,466 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

