Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.80, 2,800,198 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,432,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The firm has a market cap of $987.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

