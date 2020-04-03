Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NCV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 97,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

