Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. The firm has a market cap of $759.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,294.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,248,723 shares of company stock worth $250,810,705. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

