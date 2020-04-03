Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.93 on Monday, reaching $1,117.03. 2,819,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,929. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,292.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 50.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.