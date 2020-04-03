Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Acquires $193,041.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,906.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,946.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
