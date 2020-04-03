Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Acquires $193,041.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,906.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,946.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

