AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.57) and the highest is ($0.98). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

AMC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,455,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,567. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $7,584,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.