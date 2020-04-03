American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Issues Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,470. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
About American Shared Hospital Services
