Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 374,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,265. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.14. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

