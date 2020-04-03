Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 753,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

