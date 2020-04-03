Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 3,027,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 948,214 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,274,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 189,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 744,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

