Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. SilverBow Resources posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SilverBow Resources.

SBOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 144,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,662. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

