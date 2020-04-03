Analysts Expect Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CCAP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 49,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

