Analysts Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $37,831.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,546,056.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $1,416,130 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 576,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,329. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

