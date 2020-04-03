Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Triumph Group (TGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI):

4/2/2020 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Triumph Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2020 – Triumph Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Triumph Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Triumph Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 870,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $267.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.08.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

