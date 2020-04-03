Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

FINS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 7,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Also, insider Michael Fierman bought 15,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $191,963.17.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.