Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $32.32, approximately 2,214,046 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,458,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 369,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

