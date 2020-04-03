Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

