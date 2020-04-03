Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

