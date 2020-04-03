ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $78.99. 14,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,724. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.