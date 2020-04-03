Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ASB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.23. 1,583,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

