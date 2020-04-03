AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lifted by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

NYSE:T traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.34. 36,931,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,141,784. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.