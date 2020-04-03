AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $27.34. 36,931,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,141,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

