Bank of America Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $8.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 5,862,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $186,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.