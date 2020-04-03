Bank of America Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Baozun to $40.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.92.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 697,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.40. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.